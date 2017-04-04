Henks named GPAC Pitcher of the Week

Rachel Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week for March 27-April 2.

Henks allowed one run on four hits in nine innings pitched when the Mustangs swept Mount Marty College by scores of 2-1 and 5-1 on March 28 in Yankton, S.D. Henks pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the opener and kept the Lancers off the scoreboard until a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Henks, named the GPAC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, has an 18-4 record to rank among the NAIA national leaders in victories. She has a 1.78 earned run average and has allowed only 84 hits and struck out 140 batters in 121.2 innings.

Morningside, ranked 10th nationally in the NAIA, will take a 23-6 record into a Thursday GPAC doubleheader at Concordia University.