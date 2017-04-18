Henks named GPAC Pitcher of the Week Again

Rachel Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week for April 10-16.

Henks, who received the honor for the third week in a row, pitched back-to-back three-hit shutouts to lead the Mustangs to a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern College on April 11 in Sioux City. Henks had one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Mustangs’ 2-0 victory in the opener and had no walks and four strikeouts when Morningside won the nightcap 3-0.

She has won each of her last seven starts to raise her season’s record to 21-5 with a 1.71 earned run average. Henks has a 0.52 ERA and three shutouts over her last four starts.