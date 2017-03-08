Henks is GPAC Pitcher of the Week

Rachel Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Mo., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 27 to March 5.

Henks had a 3-1 record with a 2.33 earned run average to help the ninth-ranked Mustangs go 3-2 at last weekend’s Gulf Coast Invitational in Gulf Shores, Ala. Henks allowed 22 hits and struck out 23 batters while pitching 27 of the Mustangs’ 34 innings at the tournament.

Her best outing came in an 8-1 victory against Faulkner University when she pitched a complete game five-hitter and allowed just one unearned run. Henks was the winning pitcher when the Mustangs defeated eighth-ranked Lindsey Wilson College 6-5 in their tournament opener.

Henks has a 9-1 record with a 1.47 earned run average so far this season. She has allowed only 31 hits and has struck out 70 batters in 57 innings.