Hawks split doubleheader with Hesston College

HESSTON, KS – The Northeast Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Hesston College here yesterday, winning the first game 9-0 and dropping the nightcap, 13-12.

In the first game, Savannah Robertson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and run. Jade Long (1-for-2) finished with an RBI and two runs, while Amy Rogers went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a double. Also for the Hawks, Teanne Edens (1-for-2) had two RBIS, a run and a homerun; Claudia Navarro (2-for-3), two RBIs; and Carlyee Arndt (2-for-3), one run.

“I thought Teanne pitched an excellent game one for us,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “Defense looked solid, and collectively we swung the bat well. Savannah and Jade both did excellent jobs getting on base, and our three, four, five hitters did a great job advancing and scoring. We had great approaches at the plate, and we saw success from it.”

Woodhead said the second game saw much of the same from her team, but untimely errors gave Hesston a big advantage. “I think Teanne again came in and did a great job of getting the game back under control. We had our chances to take back the lead but ran ourselves out of a few innings, tried too hard in the seventh and had bad approaches at the plate to end the game.”

In the second game, Robertson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs, a double and a base-on-ball. Edens finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and run; Long (3-for-3), two runs and a base-on-ball; Alyson Romey (3-for-4), three RBIs, three runs and a double; and Ashley Gilsdorf (2-for-4), with an RBI and run.

The Hawks (4-13) will host Cloud County Community College (KS) today at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Game times are 3 and 5 p.m.