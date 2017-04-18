Hawks softball swept by #6 DMACC

BOONE, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team struggled with adjustments and defense in yesterday’s doubleheader at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC). The Hawks dropped both games, 8-0 and 9-3.

“We had a tough time making adjustments at the plate in game one, and defense looked sloppy,” said Northeast Coach Iris Woodhead. “We picked it up in game two, and I thought we played five very competitive innings of softball against a very good team.”

DMACC is currently ranked sixth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.

In the second game, Kianna Garza hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Teanne Edens had a single home run in the sixth. Claudia Navarro batted 2-for-3.

On Thursday, the Hawks were blanked by #2 Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA, 6-0 and 14-0.

Northeast (20-29 overall, 9-13 in conference) will travel to Creston, IA, on Wednesday to face Southwestern Community College in a doubleheader. Game times are 2 and 4 p.m.