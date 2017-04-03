Hawks softball splits weekend road games

IOWA FALLS, IA – The Northeast Community College softball team split their road games this weekend. On Saturday, the Hawks dropped two against Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA, 12-4 and 10-6. On Sunday, the Hawks swept Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, 8-0 and 9-4.

In the first game against Iowa Central, Kianna Garza had a three-run home run in the third inning that put the Hawks in the lead. She hit another run in the fourth, but Coach Iris Woodhead said the team was unable to find much energy after that.

“We let one play wipe out all our momentum and weren’t able to regain it,” she said. “Same with game two. We did a great job of capitalizing on their errors but weren’t able to hold back their rally.”

In the first game, Garza finished 2-for-3 with a run, home run and four RBIs. Amy Rogers went 2-for-3 with a run.

Saturday’s second game saw Jade Long going 1-for-3 with a run, double, and two RBIs. Garza went 1-for-4 with an RBI and home run, and Emily Sherstone finished 1-for-2 with a run.

On Sunday against Ellsworth Community College, Northeast’s Teanne Edens pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game.

“Our defense looked great behind (Edens),” said Woodhead. “It took us a little while to adjust at the plate, but once adjustments were made, I thought we played very well.”

Savannah Robertson went 3-for-5 in the first game with a run and RBI. Garza finished 2-for-4 with a run and double; Alyson Romey (2-for-3), three runs, a home run, and an RBI; Sherstone (2-for-4), two RBIs.

“In game two, we swung some hot bats, but with the wind blowing in, our big hits turned into routine pop-outs. (Moriah) Payton did a great job at making their hitters swing at junk and defense again made plays behind her,” said Woodhead.

In the second game, Savannah Robertson went 2-for-5 with a run, double and two RBIs. Garza finished 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIS, while Kylie Givens went 1-for-1 with a run.

“I’m pleased with the two wins against Ellsworth,” said Woodhead. “The girls earned them.”

The Hawks are now 17-20 and 6-4 in conference play. They will travel to Estherville, IA, on Wednesday to face Iowa Lakes Community College at 2 and 4 p.m.