Hawks rout Hastings College

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team downed Hastings College JV here tonight, defeating the Broncos 117-56. Northeast (17-1) had a fast start, jumping to 33-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Hawks recorded a total of 41 assists for the game on 65 percent shooting.

“That might be a team record for assists in a game,” said Northeast Coach Matt Svehla. “Many of those shots were in transition, but our half court execution was solid and got us points as well. This team shares the ball very well, and it is great to see players pass up a good shot in order to get a great shot.”

Svehla said the bench scored 51 points, and seven players scored in double figures.

High scorers include Maddie Egr with 23 points; Mykala Baylor with 18; Cynthia Jorge, 15; Iva Belosevic, 14; Sam Caruth, 12; and Maeva Kitantou and Aida Santana with 10 each. Kitantou also led assists with ten.

Tatum Stenger led the Broncos in scoring with 18 points.