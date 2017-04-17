Hawkeyes Drop Series Finale to Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team dropped a 2-0 decision to Rutgers in the series finale Sunday at Pearl Field. The Hawkeyes secured the series win with a 2-0 victory Friday and a 5-4 win Saturday.

“Defensively, we took care of the ball early, but in the last inning we missed fielding a bunt and unfortunately it cost us,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “Offense was slow today, but we had opportunities to score early. We didn’t have many people on base, but when we did, we had chances to score them and we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”

Lea Thompson , Allie Wood , Angela Schmiederer , and Mallory Kilian each registered hits. Allison Doocy suffered the loss, throwing six strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched.

After six scoreless innings, the Scarlet Knights (11-29, 2-10 Big Ten) took the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a Taryn Atlee two-RBI double to right field.

“We have Iowa State Tuesday night, and it’s always nice getting them on our turf,” said Looper. “We hope to get the crowd out here to support us and provide a challenging environment for them. We have to attack the game in all three facets. It’s a big game and we have to go out and take care of business.”

The Hawkeyes (14-24, 7-7 Big Ten) take a break from conference action Tuesday as they host Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series foe Iowa State in a 6 p.m. (CT) contest at Pearl Field.