Hawkeyes Defeat Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team, bolstered by a three-RBI blast from Mallory Kilian , defeated in-state foe Northern Iowa, 4-2, Tuesday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

“It’s always fun and exciting to play against in-state teams,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “UNI is a quality ball club. It’s always going to be a battle when you get on the field with them. I have a lot of respect for Ryan Jacobs and what he has done with this program.”

Kilian went 1-for-2 with a three-RBI bomb. Brooke Rozier was 1-for-2 with a run, while Angela Schmiederer was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Katy Taylor chipped in a hit.

Allison Doocy earned the win, striking out eight in 6.0 innings pitched. Erin Riding collected the save, throwing one strikeout in 1.0 innings pitched.

“These midweek games are just as important as our conference games,” said Looper. “I’m proud of our girls for coming out strong after a tough weekend and a day off yesterday.”

The Hawkeyes took an early lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Allie Wood walked and Rozier was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Schmiederer singled through the right side to score Wood before Kilian hit a three-RBI home run over left field.

The Panthers (20-15) cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Macey Wolfe hit a solo home run over left field. UNI added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on an Anna Varriano RBI single.

“It’s nice to head in to a doubleheader against a tough Nebraska team with a win,” said Looper. “It wasn’t clean, so our challenge is to play cleaner in that doubleheader. A game like this against a great UNI team allows us to prepare for Nebraska.”

The Hawkeyes (10-23) host Big Ten foe Nebraska in a midweek doubleheader Wednesday at Pearl Field. First pitch of game one is slated for 3 p.m. (CT). Game two is scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.