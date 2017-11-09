Gross, Brahmer represent Wayne State on 2017 NSIC All-Conference Volleyball Team

Senior Erin Gross and redshirt freshman Jaci Brahmer represent Wayne State College on the 2017 NSIC All-Conference Volleyball Team announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Gross received First Team honors while Brahmer was voted Second Team by league coaches.

Gross, a 6-1 rightside hitter from Tekamah (Tekamah-Herman HS), is an All-Conference selection for a second straight season after receiving Second Team honors last year. This season, Gross lead the Wildcats in kills per set at 3.14 and is averaging 3.21 kills per set in NSIC contests. She has 17 matches with 10 or more kills including 11 against NSIC teams. Gross recorded a career-high 26 kills vs. Northern State on October 13th and had 20 kills in a 3-1 win at Minot State October 7th. She also ranks second on the team in blocks this season with 82.

Brahmer, 6-1 middle hitter from Pierce (Pierce HS), is averaging 2.49 kills and a team-high 1.06 blocks per set in her first season with the Wildcats. She is tied for third in the NSIC in blocks per set and leads the Wildcats with a .326 attack percentage. Brahmer recorded a double-double in her first match of the season vs. Rollins (Fla.) with 13 kills and a season-best 11 blocks. She posted a season-best 21 kills with a .543 attack percentage vs. Upper Iowa on October 27th and has recorded at least one block in all but one match this season with 13 matches of at least 10 or more kills.

Wayne State, ranked 22nd in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, is 18-10 overall and tied for sixth in the NSIC with an 11-7 league mark heading into this weekend’s home matches vs. St. Cloud State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 4 p.m.