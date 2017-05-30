Green Signs with Briar Cliff

Charger men’s track and field head coach Nate Treinen announced the signing of Santana Green to his 2017-18 Briar Cliff recruiting class. Green is currently completing his senior year at Auburn High School in Rockford, Illinois.

Green is a two-time track and field letterwinner for the Knights. He was voted as the team captain as a senior, won a varsity letter as both a junior and sophomore and earned a junior varsity letter as a freshman. Most recently, Green ran a personal-best time of 52.96 in the 400 meters during the 2017 season.

Outside of athletics, Green is a member of the honor roll.

Santana is the son of Rona Green and plans to major in chemistry/mathematics at Briar Cliff.