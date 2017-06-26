class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244383 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Green Jailed On Child Abuse Charges | KTIC Radio

Green Jailed On Child Abuse Charges

BY Associated Press | June 26, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Green Jailed On Child Abuse Charges
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) watches as running back Ahman Green (30) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green is jailed in Brown County, Wisconsin, on suspicion of child abuse. Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday. Green was expected in court Monday afternoon. Records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green’s appearances, had no immediate comment. The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He is the team’s all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick. Green starred at Nebraska, then spent the first two seasons of his 12-year NFL career in Seattle. He played for Houston in 2007-08, but spent most of his career in Green Bay, his last season coming in 2009.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: