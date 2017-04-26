Grand Island Native To Be Honored By San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced on Tuesday that Tom Rathman will be the 27th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. Rathman will also travel to Philadelphia to announce the 49ers second-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft this Friday. “Tom Rathman embodies everything this organization wants in its players, coaches and staff,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “Throughout his more than two decades with our team, Tom set a tone for the 49ers both on and off the field. As a player, he was selfless, hard-working and dedicated to bringing his best every single day. Tom coached very much the same way. It was his mission to help every man he coached realize his full potential, as both a player and a man. Tom is family and we are so thrilled to induct him into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team’s history.”

“I spent 23 years with the 49ers,” said Rathman. “I’ve always considered myself a 49er and I always will consider myself a 49er. I’ll take that brand with me wherever I go because that’s who I am. It feels great to be with the guys who are already in the 49ers Hall of Fame. Dating back to Joe Perry, it’s an honor to be associated with the likes of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig and Dwight Clark. That’s a lot of history right there. To be able to say that you’re in a fraternity with those guys so to speak, the 49ers Hall of Fame fraternity, says volumes. It’s pretty special.”

Rathman, spent 23 years with the team as both a player and coach, is second to only Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. (24 years) for the most years of service to the team among members of the 49ers Hall of Fame. He also joins Joe Perry (Kicking Coach/Game Scout – 1968-69) and Y.A. Tittle (Offensive Consultant – 1965-69) as the only members of the 49ers Hall of Fame to both play and coach for the team.

Rathman who is a native of Grand Island, was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (56th overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft. In eight seasons with the club (1986-93), he played in 115 games (91 starts) and rushed for 1,902 yards and 26 touchdowns on 516 carries, while adding 294 receptions for 2,490 yards and eight touchdowns. A member of two Super Bowl Championship teams (Super Bowl XXIII & XXIV), Rathman also appeared in 14 postseason games (10 starts) and rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 64 attempts in addition to 38 receptions for 327 and one touchdown.