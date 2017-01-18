GPAC Baseball and Softball Preseason Coaches Polls released

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced on Wednesday its 2017 baseball preseason coaches’ poll. In a tight vote, Morningside College was selected as the preseason favorite, followed by Midland University.

Morningside tallied six first-place votes for a total of 77 points, edging Midland with the remaining four first-place votes and 76 total points.

Midland was the 2016 regular season champion, claiming its first title in 10 years, on the last day of the season with a GPAC record of 15-5. The Warriors (42-20-1) posted their second 40+ win campaign in a three year span while reaching the NAIA National Opening Round for the third time in four seasons.

MU lost to Morningside on a two-run homer in the ninth inning of the conference postseason championship game. The Mustangs (44-16) also advance to the National Opening Round and broke Midland’s 2014 record for most wins (43) in a season by a GPAC institution.

The Warriors rewrote the offensive record book in 2016, but will need to fill two large voids in the lineup this season. Perennial All-GPAC recipients Zach Kinsella and Dylan Steyer accounted for 21 home runs, 27 doubles, 112 runs scored and 119 RBI last season.

Steyer graduated as Midland’s all-time leader in runs, RBI, hits, doubles, homers and total bases. He was named a 2016 NAIA Second Team All-American after setting Warrior single-season records for runs, hits, RBI, homers and total bases.

In a small sample size, the Warriors appear poised to pick up exactly where they left off last spring – tearing the cover off the baseball. Midland went 3-1 in countable fall games last September and is among the NAIA’s leaders in homers, slugging, and runs scored.

Headlining Midland’s 2017 senior class is All-American candidate Cole Gray. The Ontario, California native has been a three-year starter and has shown dramatic improvement each season. Gray posted career highs in hits (77), runs (61), doubles (15), triples (3), home runs (14), RBI (52) and batting average (.377) last year. He has gone from speedy leadoff hitter to middle of the lineup threat with his new-found power stroke.

Gray enters the spring season with 20 career long balls, and could potentially chase either Steyer’s single-season (18) or career (37) home run mark.

The Warriors return a loaded pitching staff which features Torrey Escamilla, Kiefer Musiel and Daylon Owens in the rotation, and veteran Dillon Cotner, among others, in the bullpen.

Musiel, the 2016 GPAC Pitcher of the Year, is back for his final season after leading the conference in strikeouts (95) last year. The Lincoln native went 8-2 and ranked among the conference leaders in ERA (4.09), innings pitched (77.0), complete games (4) and opponent’s batting average against (.257).

Escamilla, a junior, burst onto the scene in 2016 when the Fremont native went 7-2 with a 4.37 ERA. He ranked second in the GPAC in strikeouts (81) and innings pitched (82.1), and was third in batting average against (.243).

Midland resumes its 2016-17 season with four games slated for February 10-11 at the Dallas Christian Tournament. The Warriors home opener is set for February 25th in Fremont with their conference opener scheduled for March 24th.

The GPAC baseball season will consist of a new format of 28 games this year and conclude with the GPAC Postseason Tournament featuring two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 4-6 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Tuesday, May 9, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (one nine inning game) at the highest remaining seed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced on Wednesday its 2017 softball preseason coaches’ poll. Midland University has been picked to finish sixth among the 11 conference teams.

Midland was also tabbed sixth in the 2016 preseason poll before finishing the season 22-29 (10-12 GPAC) for an eight-place finish.

Morningside College is the coaches’ preseason pick to repeat as conference champions. The Mustangs went 47-10 (19-3 GPAC) a year ago en route to the GPAC regular season title. Morningside also won the conference postseason championship and proceeded to win their NAIA Opening Round Bracket to advance to the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series.

The Warriors were a relatively young team in 2016 and will look to continue their rebuild under second-year head coach Mike Heard. Notable contributors from last year’s squad that have graduated include First Team All-GPAC outfielder Sherise Burnside along with starters Stephenie Dale (C) and Kortney Wallick (1B).

Midland’s 2017 senior class includes Blaire Alberts, Sarah Dill, Bailey Hoover, Skyler Peterson, Desirae Sindelar and Hannah Wolzen.

Hoover was having a career year in 2016 before suffering a season-ending leg injury. The Tekamah native is poised for a solid comeback year in the outfield and at the plate after batting .357 in her injury-shorted season.

Peterson was Midland’s workhorse in the circle last year, raking up 187 innings pitched which ranked 32nd in the country. The Seward native posted career highs in starts (28), complete games (15), wins (12), ERA (4.98), strikeouts (61) and innings.

Sindelar and Wolzen return up the middle for the Warriors defensively. Sindelar was limited to 38 games last year due to injuries, but still managed a .250 batting average. Wolzen, a junior college transfer, batted .307 with 12 extra-base hits in her first season at Midland.

Returning at third base is Bailey Hartman for her junior season. The Bennington native recorded career highs in hits (46), doubles (10), homers (7), RBI (40) and batting average (.279) last year.

Super utility player and leadoff hitter Katie Heard is back for her second season after a standout freshman campaign in 2016. Heard ranked fifth in the GPAC last year with 15 doubles and was eighth in the conference with a .384 batting average. The Omaha native also led the Warriors in hits (56), runs (34), walks (22), slugging (.527) and OBP (.465).

Transfers Jaylee Hinrichs (University of Nebraska-Omaha) and Nicole O’Haver (Clark College) are expected to make immediate impacts this season.

Midland opens the 2017 campaign with four games at the Evangel Tournament slated for February 24-25. The Warriors first conference doubleheader is scheduled for April 1 against Dordt College in Fremont.

The GPAC softball season will consist of 20 games (10 doubleheaders) and conclude with the GPAC Postseason Tournament featuring two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 5-6 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Monday, May 8, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (three game series) at the highest remaining seed.

Briar Cliff baseball was picked to finish 5th while softball was selected 10th.