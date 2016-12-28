Gophers Put Issues Aside And Win Holiday Bowl

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Golden Gophers have capped a tumultuous football season with a very satisfying victory. Shannon Brooks turned a deflected pass into a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter as the Gophers upset Washington State, 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at San Diego. Minnesota also frustrated quarterback Luke Falk and held the Cougars to their lowest point total of the season.

Falk was picked off by Adekunle Ayinde to set up Rodney Smith’s 9-yard scoring run that put the Gophers ahead 17-6 with 2:06 left. Falk passed for 264 yards, 86 below his season average. The Golden Gophers were looking to regroup after threatening to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended following a sexual assault investigation weren’t reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours before the players backed down. Minnesota finishes this season 9-4. The Cougars end up 8-5 following their third straight loss.