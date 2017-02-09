The 2017 Nebraska High School Girls Basketball Sub-District Pairings have been released.
Station Events
Feb
9
Thu
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 9 all-day
Girls Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Boys Town Boys Emerson-Hubbard @ Pender G & B Pierce @ Central Catholic 6:00pm 107.9 the Bull Howells/Dodge @ North Bend Central Clarkson/Leigh @ Stanton Wisner-Pilger @ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Feb
10
Fri
all-day District Wrestling
District Wrestling
Feb 10 all-day
District B-2 @ Boys Town West Point-Beemer, Beatrice, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Elkhorn, Falls City, Hastings, Nebraska City, Northwest, Omaha Concordia, Gross Catholic, Plattsmouth District C-1 @ Aquinas Catholic Logan View, Aquinas Catholic, Battle[...]
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 10 all-day
Boys Wakefield @ Howells/Dodge G & B Oakland-Craig @ West Point-Beemer 107.9 the Bull Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ BRLD North Bend Central @ Tekamah-Herman Clarkson/Leigh @ Wisner-Pilger
Feb
11
Sat
all-day District Wrestling
District Wrestling
Feb 11 all-day
District B-2 @ Boys Town West Point-Beemer, Beatrice, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Elkhorn, Falls City, Hastings, Nebraska City, Northwest, Omaha Concordia, Gross Catholic, Plattsmouth District C-1 @ Aquinas Catholic Logan View, Aquinas Catholic, Battle[...]
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 11 all-day
Boys Central Catholic @ Archbishop Bergan G & B Pender @ Stanton
Girls Basketball Sub-Districts Released
BY Jeff Axtell | February 9, 2017
Home › News › Regional Sports
