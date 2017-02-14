Gerber Named to NCBWA 2017 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Grand Forks, N. D. — Creighton closer David Gerber was one of 60 players throughout the country named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 2017 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Gerber enters the 2017 season with 20 career saves, four shy of equaling the Creighton all-time record. Gerber collected 11 saves with a 1.50 ERA over 36.0 innings last season. Gerber closed his junior season with a 4-3 record in 32 appearances, striking out 31 and walking just 14. Last season Gerber was named to the Midseason Watch List for the 2016 award.

Texas hurler J. Brent Cox won the inaugural Stopper of the Year Award in 2005, with Don Czyz of Kansas claiming the honor in 2006 and Luke Prihoda of Sam Houston State winning it in 2007. Georgia’s Joshua Fields topped the field in 2008, San Diego State’s Addison Reed grabbed the honor in 2009 and Texas’ Chance Ruffin earned the honor in 2010. The Longhorns’ Corey Knebel won in 2011, with Southeastern Louisiana’s Stefan Lopez picking up the honor in 2012. UCLA’s David Berg was crowned the winner in 2013, Louisville’s Nick Burdi took home the 2014 honor and Berg became the award’s first two-time winner in 2015. Miami (Fla.)’s Bryan Garcia was honored as the 2016 recipient.

The NCBWA, founded in 1962, presents the Dick Howser Trophy to the nation’s top player. It also selects All-America Teams for all Divisions, a Division I Freshman All-American team, Division I, II and III Players of the Week and Division I, II and III Players of the Year.