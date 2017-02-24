Georgia Tech Sweeps Friday Doubleheader from Mavericks

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Omaha softball team was swept in a doubleheader by Georgia Tech Friday afternoon, falling 5-1 and 2-1 (8 innings) at Mewborn Field. The Mavericks are now 3-7 (0-0 Summit League), while the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-8.

GAME 1 – GEORGIA TECH 5, OMAHA 1

Omaha was limited to three singles in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader by Georgia Tech pitcher Brooke Barfield. Senior Lizzie Noble and freshmen Hailey Bartz and Emily Klosterman each had singles for the Mavericks.

Brooke Barfield (2-3) earned the win throwing a complete game with three hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton (1-4) took the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech tallied first in the bottom of the first inning, recording three runs on two hits and two walks. Jessica Kowalewicz walked, and Malea Bell singled through the left side. One batter later Kelsey Chisholm sent a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall for a 3-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets added another run in the third thanks to a leadoff triple by Samantha Pierannunzi. She scored on a single by Bell through the left side, bringing the score to 4-0.

Omaha got on the board in the top of the fifth, helped by a hit and an error. Senior Lia Mancuso reached on an error by the Georgia Tech catcher and advanced to second on the play. Two batters later, Bartz singled through the left side, making the score 4-1.

Georgia Tech got the run back in the bottom of the sixth. Kowalewicz opened the inning with a single through the left side and moved to third on Kendall Chadwick’s double. Kowalewicz scored on Chisholm’s sacrifice fly to left, bringing the score to 5-1.

GAME 2 – GEORGIA TECH 2, OMAHA 1 (8 INNINGS)

Jenna Goodrich (3-2) picked up the win in the second game of the twin bill, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in 2.0 innings of relief work. Starter Emily Anderson pitched the first 6.0 innings, allowing just three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (2-3) pitched a complete game in the loss, allowing two runs – none earned – on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Five different Mavericks had hits, led by freshman Vickey Kinney’s 1-for-4 effort with a RBI. Mancuso went 1-for-4 at the plate with a double.

Omaha left runners on base in each of the first three innings, but could not manufacture a run. Georgia Tech loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on two hit batsmen and a walk, but Roecker was able to get a ground out to prevent any damage.

Both teams left runners on base in the fifth and sixth inning as the game remained scoreless.

Senior Nicole Warren drew a leadoff walk to start the top of the eighth and moved to third on Kelly Pattison’s bunt and a throwing error. Kinney singled to left field to score Warren and put Omaha ahead 1-0. Anderson was able to limit further damage by retiring the next three batters.

Kowalewicz worked a one-out walk and scored on a UNO error on a single by Bell. With Bell on third, Chadwick singled up the middle for the walk-off win, 2-1.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 25, facing Georgia State at the Heck Softball Complex. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT in Atlanta.