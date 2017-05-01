Gallagher Named B1G Pitcher of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Nick Gallagher has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. The honor is the first of Gallagher’s career.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native earned the distinction after scattering three hits and allowing two runs (one earned) over eight innings in a 4-2 series-opening victory over Penn State on April 28. Gallagher struck out eight of the game’s first 10 batters and finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Gallagher is the first Hawkeye since 2014 to strike out 10 or more batters in a game. His eight innings matched a career-long outing.

The victory was Gallagher’s second straight and sixth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings.

Gallagher is the fourth Hawkeye to earn a Big Ten weekly distinction this season. Mason McCoy and Jake Adams earned Player of the Week honors Feb. 27 and March 6, respectively, while Zach Daniels was the Pitcher of the Week on March 27.

Iowa (27-15, 9-6), who is in a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings, returns to action Tuesday, traveling to Macomb, Illinois, for a midweek matchup at Western Illinois. The Hawkeyes play a three-game series at Michigan State from May 5-7.