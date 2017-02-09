(AUDIO) GACC sweeps Pierce

West Point-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys and Girls Basketball teams swept Pierce at home Thursday night as the Girls won 48-21 and the Boys won 64-56.

In the Girls Game, GACC led 11-5 after one before outscoring Pierce 23-4 in the second quarter to go up 34-9 at halftime.

Pierce won the third quarter 10-8 to make it a 42-19 game at the end of three.

GACC tripled up Pierce 6-2 in the fourth quarter.

GACC (18-2) was led by Lexis Haase, who had a game-high 24 points, including 19 in the first quarter. Hannah Hunke and Maddie Knobbe added 7 apiece for GACC. Knobbe also had 11 rebounds while Emily Reeson registered 7.

Carly Sutherland paced Pierce (16-7) with 12 points.

GACC will play either Emerson-Hubbard or Walthill in the D1-4 Sub-District at Wisner-Pilger Tuesday evening while Pierce will take on either Norfolk Catholic or Madison in the C1-7 Sub-District at Norfolk High, also on Tuesday.

Click Here to Listen to Girls Game

In the Boys Game, GACC held a 15-9 lead at the end of one only to see Pierce outscore them 21-13 in the second quarter to take a 30-28 lead into the locker room.

GACC won the third quarter 16-10 to go up 44-40 after three.

GACC put up 20 points in the fourth quarter compared to 16 for Pierce.

Andrew Guenther had a team-high 17 points for GACC (10-11) while Mitch Haas and Kobe Slaughter recorded 16 and 12, respectively. Cole Kreikemeier registered 9 while Nolan Plagge posted 8.

Braydan Waldner led Pierce (9-11) with a game-high 24 points while Walker Raabe chipped in 16. Brady Simmons chipped in 9.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday as GACC travels to Fremont to take on Archbishop Bergan while Pierce plays host to Bennington.

Click Here to Listen to Boys Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Boys Head Coach Brad Slaughter

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Girls Head Coach Jerry Stracke