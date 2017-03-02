(AUDIO) GACC Girls use big fourth quarter to pull away from Meridian

Lincoln-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Girls Basketball team was given a scare through three quarters by Meridian in the first round of the State Tournament at Lincoln Southwest Thursday morning, but the Bluejays used a 16-point fourth quarter to win 37-29.

GACC trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter before going on a 10-0 run to lead 31-24.

The game was tied at 21 at the end of three after the Mustangs led 13-12 at halftime.

The Bluejays held a 6-3 lead at the end of one

Lexis Haase led GACC (22-2) with 13 points while Makayla Tomka added 11. Lauren Wobken chipped in 9.

Josiee Sobotka led the Mustangs, who end the year at 20-7, with 11 points. Jaicee Sobotka registered 9.

The Bluejays advance to play North Central in the State Semifinals on Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the Devaney Center in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click here to Listen to Game