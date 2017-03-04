(AUDIO) GACC Girls down Dundy County-Stratton to Claim D-1 State Title

Lincoln-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Girls Basketball Team won their 6th State Championship in School History on Saturday, knocking off Dundy County-Stratton 53-50 in double overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class D-1 State Title Game.

The Bluejays led 8-7 after one before winning the second quarter 13-12 to take a 21-19 into the locker room.

The Tigers outscored GACC 12-10 in the third quarter to tie the game at 31 at the end of three.

Both teams scored 7 points in the fourth quarter, and the game was tied at 40 at the end of regulation.

Both teams scored 5 points in the first overtime, and the score was tied at 45 heading into the second overtime period.

The Bluejays outscored Dundy County-Stratton 8-5 in the second overtime session.

Lexis Haase led GACC with 19 points while Makayla Tomka and Maddie Knobbe registered 12 apiece.

The Tigers were led by Kami Porter, who had a game-high 20 points. Emily Jones added 10 while Aubrey Frederick totaled 7.

The Bluejays end the season at 24-2 in claiming their first State Title since 2012 while Dundy County-Stratton concludes the campaign at 27-1.

