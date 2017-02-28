(AUDIO) GACC Boys steamroll East Butler in District Final

Clarkson-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys Basketball Team had their way with East Butler in the D1-2 District Final at Clarkson Tuesday night, winning 68-39.

The Tigers hit the first basket of the game, but the Bluejays quickly went on an 11-0 run, and led 16-10 after one. GACC won the second quarter 16-12 to take a 32-22 lead into the locker room thanks to a Sam Ulrich made shot near the end of the half.

The Bluejays outscored East Butler 24-11 in the third quarter to go up 56-33 at the end of three.

GACC doubled up the Tigers 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays (14-13) were led by Kobe Slaughter, who had a game-high 22 points. Nolan Plagge chipped in 17 while Mitch Haas registered 11.

East Butler was led by Trevor Havlovic with 11 points. Skylar Sinica added 9.

GACC advances to State for the first time since 2012 and will be playing in the 1/8 seed game against either Dundy County-Stratton at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln East next Thursday, unofficially. The Tigers end the year at 16-9.

Click Here to Listen to Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter