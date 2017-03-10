(AUDIO) GACC Boys Down Randolph in State Semis to advance to D-1 State Title Game

Lincoln-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys Basketball Team defeated Randolph 57-45 in the Class D-1 State Semifinals at the Devaney Center on Friday to advance to the State Championship.

The Bluejays jumped on the Cardinals 18-8 at the end of one before Randolph doubled up GACC 18-9 in the second quarter to make it a 27-26 game at halftime in favor of the Bluejays.

GACC extended their lead to 7 at 38-31 at the end of three by winning the third quarter 11-5.

The Bluejays outscored the Cardinals 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Plagge led GACC (16-13) with a game-high 18 points while Kobe Slaughter totaled 14. Andrew Guenther chipped in 10.

Randolph (18-7) was led by Logan Nordhues, who had 14 points. Merrix Denn registered 12.

GACC will play Lourdes Central Catholic in the D-1 State Championship Game Saturday morning at 11:00 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a game that can be heard on 107.9 the Bull while Randolph will play Lutheran High Northeast for third place at 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln East.

Click Here to Listen to Game

Click Here to Listen to Postgame Interview with GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter