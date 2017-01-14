GACC Boys and Girls split at Boone Central/Newman Grove

(Click link above to listen to Interviews with GACC Head Boys Coach Brad Slaughter and GACC Head Girls Coach Jerry Stracke)

Newman Grove-The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Boys and Girls Basketball Teams split their games at Boone Central/Newman Grove on Saturday.

The Bluejays won the Girls Game 68-43 while the Cardinals took the Boys contest 68-50.

In the Girls Game, GACC got up 23-13 after one. The Bluejays won the second quarter 12-7 to take a 35-20 lead into the locker room.

GACC outlasted BC/NG 16-14 in the third quarter to go up 51-34 at the end of three.

The Bluejays outscored the Cardinals 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Knobbe posted a game-high 22 points for GACC (11-1) while Lexis Haase and Lauren Wobken added 19 and 8, respectively.

Lauren Hedlund had a team-high 12 points for BC/NG (6-7) while Karlie Tisthammer and Tessa Hedlund recorded 10 and 9, respectively.

In the Boys Game, BC/NG led 15-7 after one. The Cardinals won the second quarter 14-10 to lead 29-17 at halftime.

The Bluejays outscored BC/NG 16-14 in the third quarter to make it a 43-33 game at the end of three.

The Cardinals outlasted GACC 25-17 in the fourth quarter.

Kobe Slaughter paced the Bluejays (6-7) with 17 points while Mitch Haas had 13.

Jessie Sullivan posted a game-high 20 points for BC/NG (8-5) while Dylan Gentrup registered 18. Derek Stuhr totaled 14 while Carter Henry added 8.

The GACC Boys and Girls are scheduled to play Battle Creek on the road Tuesday while the BC/NG Boys and Girls are at Columbus Scotus on Thursday.