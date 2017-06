Guardian Angels Central Catholic topped the Class D All-School Cup Standings with 295 points.

The Girls placed 2nd in the Girls Standings with 155 points while the Boys were 6th in the Boys Standings with 150.

Stanton finished 10th in the Class C All-School Cup Standings with 245 points while Lutheran High Northeast and Wynot finished 4th and 9th in the Overall Cup Standings for Class D with 210 and 175 points, respectively.