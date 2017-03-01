GACC and Meridian to clash in first round of Girls State Basketball

21-2 and top seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic and 20-6 and 8th seeded Meridian meet in the first round of Girls State Basketball in Lincoln Thursday morning. GACC Head Coach Jerry Stracke says the Mustangs are battle tested and athletic. “Yeah Meridian can give us a lot of problems. They have a lot of speed and quickness, they’ve played a lot of good teams. It just depends how well we can adjust to their speed and how well we play.”

The Bluejays knocked off Weeping Water 59-18 in the D1-2 District Final at Elkhorn South on Saturday while Meridian topped Lourdes Central Catholic 42-39 in the D1-1 District Final at Crete Friday night.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest.

Stracke says his team likes the early start time. “Actually we probably play our best games in the morning. Seems like whenever we get morning draws down at state that we play really well. And it’s kind of nice cause then you have the rest of the day to work on other things and just enjoy the day and experience down there.”

The Bluejays, who are seeking their first state title since 2012, are appearing at state for the 20th consecutive year.

Thursday’s game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.