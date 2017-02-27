GACC and East Butler Boys to meet in District Final

13-13 Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets 16-8 East Butler in the Boys D1-2 Basketball District Final at Clarkson High School Tuesday night. GACC Head Coach Brad Slaughter says the Tigers are a solid ball club. “They play several different defenses. The athletes that they send on the floor they do a nice job. And they work hard too. I mean I’m sure they’re chomping at the bit to get after this.”

The Bluejays are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2012.

GACC upset Walthill 59-55 in the D1-4 Sub-District Final at Wisner-Pilger Thursday night. Slaughter says that was due in large part to Mitch Haas, who had 26 points. “Mitch had a nice game. He did a good job of knocking down his free throws and he converted on a lot of his short jumpers. And that was just a big boost in that fourth quarter when you get up to that line and knock down those free throw shots. I mean those are gimme’s that you got to take advantage of. And him and a couple others knocked down some big free throws that really helped keep the pressure on Walthill.”

Tuesday night’s game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull with tip-off set for 7:00.