Freidel Sign with BC

Briar Cliff men’s basketball head coach Nic Nelson has announced the signing of Ethan Freidel to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Freidel is currently competing in his senior season at Tea Area High School in Tea, South Dakota.

Freidel in averaging 22.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game this season for the Titans. As a junior, the 6-0 guard was named first team all-state and first team all-conference.

“We are really excited to have Ethan join us here at Briar Cliff,” stated coach Nelson. “He is an outstanding shooter and scorer and he will fit really well with our style of play.”

Ethan is the son of Matt and Cheri Scharffenberg and is looking to major in biology or accounting at BCU.