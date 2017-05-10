Four Midland Softball Players earn All-GPAC Honors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball All-Conference Team has been announced after a vote by league coaches. Bailey Hartman and Katlin Anders were among the four Midland University players honored, both earning First Team recognition.

Katie Heard and Nicole O’Haver each received Second Team honors.

Hartman, a junior first baseman, earns All-Conference status for the first time in her career. She batted a career-best .378 this season while collecting a career-high 48 hits. Hartman recorded nine doubles, five home runs and 29 RBI.

Anders, a freshman, went on a tear offensively over the final month to end the regular season as the GPAC batting champion with a .429 clip. She produced seven doubles and two homers with 17 RBI at the plate while handling the catching duties behind the dish.

Heard is an All-GPAC Second Team recipient for the second straight season. The sophomore earned the award in the utility position last year and is recognized as the designated player this year. She was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team earlier this month.

Heard batted .365 with eight doubles, one triple and 12 RBI while scoring 20 runs this season.

O’Haver was named to the Second Team after her first season at Midland. The junior was in the hunt for the conference batting title all season long, falling just short to her teammate with a .397 average. O’Haver led the team in hits (58), runs (32) and stolen bases (12) while adding seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

The Lady Warriors set new program records for team batting average (.333) and slugging (.459) in 2017 while posting an 18-24 record.