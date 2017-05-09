Four Mavericks Earn All-Summit League Honors

OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha softball team had four players earn All-Summit League honors, the conference office announced Tuesday. Lizzie Noble and Vicky Kinney earned First Team All-Summit selections, while Lia Mancuso and Nicole Warren claimed Second Team accolades.

Noble hit .333 for Omaha in her senior season, including a .388 average in league contests. Serving as the Mavericks’ leadoff hitter every game, she had a team-high 49 hits and scored a team-best 30 runs. Noble also led the team in doubles (10), triples (seven) and total bases (77). She was perfect defensively in center field for Omaha and stole five bases in six attempts.

Kinney made her debut season with Omaha a memorable one, ranking third in the league with a .630 slugging percentage and finished fourth with eight home runs as well as 35 RBI. She closed the regular season with a .330 average and a .440 on-base percentage. Defensively, Kinney did not commit an error in 68 chances.

Mancuso led the conference with 17 stolen bases and ranked fifth with a .340 batting average. She finished the season ranked in the team’s top three in runs scored (25), hits (48), doubles (seven) and total bases (62). Her 11 multi-hit games were tied for second on the team.

Warren, also a Second Team pick, finished the season with a .333 batting average, five home runs and 19 RBI. She ended the regular season on a 10-game reached base streak. For the season, Warren had 11 multi-hit games.

IUPUI first baseman Maggie Good was named Player of the Year, while Western Illinois’ Emily Ira was named Pitcher of the Year. IUPUI head coach Heather Tarter earned Coach of the Year after leading the Jaguars to the regular season title.

Omaha finished the 2017 regular season with a record of 15-29 (6-8 Summit League). The Mavericks make their second appearance at the Summit League Softball Championship this week at the tournament’s No. 5 seed, facing fourth-seeded South Dakota on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Ellig Sports Complex in Fargo, N.D.