Four Chargers Deemed All-GPAC

The Briar Cliff softball team had four players named to the 2017 GPAC Softball All-Conference Team with Brooke French earning second team honors, while Summer Williams, Danielle Ishii and Brenna Oliver all notched honorable mention status.

French, a junior from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, played in 26 games this season and had the second best hitting percentage on the team, earning a .333 with 20 hits on 60 at bats and a slugging percentage of .367. She also created eight RBI and four runs during the season. French had a fielding percentage of .964, contributing 45 putouts and eight assists on 55 catches.

Williams, a freshman from Raytown, Missouri, played in all 39 contests (38 started) this season and had a hitting percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .368 with 38 hits on 125 at bats. She was tied for the most hits on the team with 38 and led the team in doubles with eight, RBI with 16 and runs with 20. Her fielding percentage was .963 with 120 putouts and 34 assists on 160 attempts. Williams pitched 29 games and earned an ERA of 5.14 in 111.2 innings pitched.

Ishii, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska, started all 39 contests for the Cliff and notched the third best batting percentage on the team with a .317 off 38 hits on 120 at bats and a slugging percentage of .358. Her 38 hits tied her for the team-lead in hits during the season, while she also had a team-high 11 walks. Ishii racked up seven RBI during the season and was second on the team with 17 runs. Defensively, Ishii led the team with a fielding percentage of 1.00 with 53 putouts and one assist on 54 attempts.

Oliver, a junior from Fort Mohave, Arizona, played in 32 games this season and notched a slugging percentage of .342 and a hitting percentage of .291 with 23 hits on 79 at bats. She was third on the team in runs scored with 12, while also creating three RBI. Oliver earned a fielding percentage of .909 with 29 putouts and one assist on 33 attempts.