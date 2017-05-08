Fort Wayne Spoils Omaha’s Weekend Finale

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha baseball team saw an early three-run lead erased Sunday afternoon, as Fort Wayne rallied past the Mavericks 14-7 at Seymour Smith Park. UNO is now 12-32 (9-13 Summit League), while the Mastodons improve to 8-36 (3-21).

Sunday’s weekend finale marked Senior Day for five Maverick seniors: Marcus Ethen, Shane Meltz, Sam Murphy, Sam Palensky and Brett Sasse.

Palensky finished the day 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored, while sophomore Grant Suponchick was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Sophomore Nate Mallott was also 2-for-3 with a run, three RBI and his second home run of the season.

Jordan Martin (2-6) earned the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Junior Corey Binger (3-9) took the loss, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. Mitchell Ley picked up his first save, throwing the final 4.0 innings with one run on two hits and a pair of walks alongside five strikeouts.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, tallying with an RBI single to left center by Suponchick and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Ethen. Fort Wayne equalized it in the third with a two-run single to right by Jacob Dickson, which tied the game at 2-2.

Omaha regained the advantage in the bottom half of the frame, posting three runs on four hits. The Mavericks loaded the bases with a walk by junior Ryan Cate and singles by Suponchick and Ethen, and a two-run double to left by Mallott drove in Cate and Suponchick. Sophomore Jack Kalina followed immediately with an RBI single through the left side to score Ethen, putting Omaha ahead 5-2.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Fort Wayne rallied for six runs on six hits and an error in the fourth, which made it 8-5.

Mallott’s solo shot to left in the fifth cut the Mastodons’ lead to 8-6, and in the sixth, an RBI single through the left side by Suponchick scored Palensky and brought it to a one-run game at 8-7.

The Mastodons then notched a run in the seventh with an RBI double by Travis Upp and hammered out five more runs on five hits in the eighth, which pushed the final score to 14-7.

Fort Wayne got three hits apiece from Upp (3-for-4, two runs, two RBI) and Jackson Boyce (3-for-6, two runs, two RBI).

Omaha welcomes crosstown foe Creighton this Tuesday, May 9 for the Mavericks’ home finale, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park.