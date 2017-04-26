Fort Calhoun Track Invite Results from 4-25-17

Top 5 Boys Team Results:

1. Fort Calhoun 107

2. DC West 95

3. Yutan 61

4. Tekamah-Herman 36

5. Mead 31

Top 5 Girls Team Results:

1. Fort Calhoun 90

2. Tekamah-Herman 80

3. Scribner-Snyder 67

4. Yutan 65

5. DC West 31

Individual Girls Highlights:

Tekamah-Herman’s Sarah Stang placed 1st in the Discus with a throw of 118-00.

Tekamah-Herman’s Marin Jetensky was 1st in the 400 M Dash with a time of 1:07.08, and the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:44.00.

The Tigers’ Caty Gross placed 1st in the 100 M Dash, recording a time of 13.33.

Scribner-Snyder’s Nicole Boyle took 1st in the Triple Jump with a leap of 16-09.00.

Kaylee Boyle of Scribner-Snyder came in 1st place in the 100 M Hurdles with a time of 16.74 and the 300 M Hurdles with a time of 51.92.

NOTE—The meet was stopped with four events remaining due to windy, cold and wet conditions.