Fort Calhoun Track Invite Results from 4-25-17

Top 5 Boys Team Results:
1. Fort Calhoun 107
2. DC West 95
3. Yutan 61
4. Tekamah-Herman 36
5. Mead 31
Top 5 Girls Team Results:
1. Fort Calhoun 90
2. Tekamah-Herman 80
3. Scribner-Snyder 67
4. Yutan 65
5. DC West 31
Individual Girls Highlights:
Tekamah-Herman’s Sarah Stang placed 1st in the Discus with a throw of 118-00.
Tekamah-Herman’s Marin Jetensky was 1st in the 400 M Dash with a time of 1:07.08, and the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:44.00.
The Tigers’ Caty Gross placed 1st in the 100 M Dash, recording a time of 13.33.
Scribner-Snyder’s Nicole Boyle took 1st in the Triple Jump with a leap of 16-09.00.
Kaylee Boyle of Scribner-Snyder came in 1st place in the 100 M Hurdles with a time of 16.74 and the 300 M Hurdles with a time of 51.92.
NOTE—The meet was stopped with four events remaining due to windy, cold and wet conditions.