Former WSC Women’s Basketball Player Arlen Harris enjoying success overseas

Former Wayne State College women’s basketball All-American Ashley Arlen Harris just completed her fifth professional basketball season in the United Kingdom by winning the league’s Most Valuable Player Award while helping her team win the regular season title.

Arlen Harris, a 2012 graduate of Wayne State College, just completed her second year with the Nottingham Wildcats of the Women’s British Basketball League. The 6-2 forward led her team to a regular season league title with a 14-4 record and helped her team advance to the WBBL League Tournament Championship Game before falling to the Sevenoaks Suns Sunday (May 14) in London 70-61.

Arlen Harris was named the WBBL Most Valuable Player after leading the league in scoring this season at 25.3 points per game to go with 11.3 rebounds a contest. She made 63 percent of her shots from the field and was second in the league in shot blocks at 1.2 per contest.

In her two years with the Nottingham Wildcats, Arlen Harris has averaged 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in 52 games played, shooting 53 percent from the field and 81 percent at the free throw line.

The now 27-year-old Arlen Harris, a native of Cascade, Iowa, started her professional career in 2012-13 playing in Romania for Team Alexandria and averaged 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds in 30 games. Her second professional season (2013-14) was in Spain playing for Universitario De Ferrol where she helped her team win the LF2 regular season league title with a 20-2 record, averaging 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 24 games shooting 62 percent from the field.

Arlen Harris spent her third professional season (2014-15) playing in Germany for the BG 89 Avides Hurricanes where she averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29 games.

Arlen Harris was a standout player at Wayne State College for three seasons (2009-12), helping the Wildcats to an 84-12 record and three trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. She never lost a home game in three years at Rice Auditorium (46-0) and ended her career with 1,724 points and 821 rebounds, ranking third in career scoring and sixth in rebounds. Arlen Harris was a First Team All-NSIC selection all three years at WSC and earned numerous All-Region and All-American honors as a junior and senior. She was named the Division II Women’s Bulletin National Player of the Year as a senior in 2011-12, leading WSC to a 32-3 record and a #1 national ranking while leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Central Region title and trip to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.