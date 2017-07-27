OMAHA, Neb. —Â Former Omaha men’s basketball playerÂ Marcus Tyus Â has signed a contract to play professionally for MBK BanÃ­k HandlovÃ¡ in HandlovÃ¡, Slovakia, it was announced Wednesday. MBK BanÃ­k HandlovÃ¡ plays in the Slovak Extraliga, the highest tier Slovakian basketball league.

A guard from Ramsey, Minn., Tyus was a second-team All-Summit selection and a four-year letterwinner from 2012-17. He started 71 of 118 career games played, averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

As a senior, Tyus ranked fifth in the Summit League for scoring with a team-leading 17.1 points per game, as well as second for free throws made (133) and fifth for total points (547) and 3-point percentage (.447). He capped his career at seventh in Omaha history for career 3-pointers made (164), 11th for scoring (1,334) and field goals (451) and 13th for steals (124).

“All of the hard work I put into basketball has helped me to this level,” Tyus said. “Signing the piece of paper to make it official has made me reflect on who and what pushed me over my career, and I’ve been extremely blessed. I can’t wait to see where I go from here.”

Tyus will join MBK BanÃ­k HandlovÃ¡ in early August. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in general studies with a concentration in health care administration from UNO in May 2017.