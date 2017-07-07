Former Omaha Men’s Basketball Player Hollins Signs Pro Contract with AZS Koszalin

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha men’s basketball player Tra-Deon Hollins has signed a contract to play professionally for AZS Koszalin in Koszalin, Poland, it was announced this week. AZS Koszalin plays in the Polska Liga Koszykówki, the highest tier Polish basketball league.

A guard from Omaha, Neb., Hollins was a two-time first-team All-Summit selection and Summit League Defensive Player of the Year. He started all 64 games he played from 2015-17, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

As a senior, Hollins ranked second nationally for steals per game (3.4) and total steals (108), sixth for assists per game (6.5) and ninth for total assists (209). He capped his career at sixth in Summit League history for career steals (235) and was Omaha’s all-time leader in the category.

“I’m very excited about signing my first contract and am grateful for the opportunity to play in Poland,” Hollins said. “I never thought I’d be considered a professional basketball player, as I’ve always approached the game with pure joy and excitement. I look forward to the doors this opportunity will open for me as the first step in my pro career.”

Hollins will join AZS Koszalin in late August. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in sociology from UNO in May 2017.