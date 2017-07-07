Former Maverick Shaw Signs Professional Contract with Ovarense

OMAHA, Neb. – Former Omaha women’s basketball standout Mikaela Shaw signed a contract to play professionally for Ovarense Basquetebol in Ovar, Portugal, it was announced Friday. Ovarense plays in the Ligue Feminine de Basquetebol.

Shaw was a four-year letterwinner for the Mavericks from 2013-17. During her career, she averaged 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, including 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior. Shaw became the first Omaha women’s basketball player to reach 1,800 points, 900 rebounds and 310 assists for a career.

“I feel blessed knowing that the basketball world is not done with me yet,” Shaw said. “The opportunities basketball and UNO have given me are unreal. Thanks to my time at UNO I feel prepared for this next level of basketball.”

Shaw will join Ovarense in September. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Biology from UNO in May.

“We could not be happier for Mikaela and the opportunity she’s earned to continue her playing career at the professional level,” head coach Brittany Lange said. “Mikaela has a higher ceiling than most and still has development left in her game.

“Her career is built on her relentlessness drive to improve and outwork people, which I believe will strongly transfer to the next level. We are proud of her representing Omaha on a big stage and will forever be cheering for her!”

Shaw was a three-time All-Summit League performer and CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American during her historic career at Omaha. She ended her career as Omaha’s all-time leader in starts (117), also finishing second in UNO history with 1,809 points. Shaw finished sixth in school history in rebounds (901) and eighth in assists (314). She was a three-time Marian Ivers Female Athlete of the Year recipient and recognized with the Claussen Senior Career Achievement Award.