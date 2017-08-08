Former Husker Mancuso joins UNO staff

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Nebraska All-American and professional volleyball player Gina Mancuso has joined the Omaha volleyball staff as a volunteer assistant coach, head coach Rose Shires announced Tuesday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a player and coach of Gina’s caliber to our program,” Shires said. “She will give valuable insight to our players and immediately help them compete at a higher level.”

Mancuso’s professional playing career included stints in Puerto Rico, Azerbaijan, Poland and Germany. In 2013-14, her Baku squad won a season championship and finished third in the Champions League Final Four. In 2015-16, Mancuso helped her team capture a league championship and the German Cup and finished in the top 12 in the Champions League.

At Nebraska, Mancuso was a two-time AVCA All-American, a two-time AVCA first-team all-region selection and a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big Ten pick. The Papillion, Neb., native was part of two Husker teams to qualify for the NCAA Elite Eight (2009, 2012) and was part of a Sweet 16 squad in 2010. Mancuso finished her career with 976 kills, 841 digs, 141 blocks and 87 service aces.

Also a standout in the classroom, she was the 2012 Senior CLASS Award winner for volleyball and a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

As a prep player, Mancuso was the 2008 Gatorade National Player of the Year, becoming the first high school athlete from the state of Nebraska to earn the national-level award. Additionally, she was tabbed National Player of the Year by Volleyball Magazine and the AVCA that year, capping a high school career that included three first-team all-state plaudits and back-to-back state championships (2007, 2008).

Mancuso was a member of the U.S. Junior National Team in 2008 and played club volleyball for the Nebraska Juniors, winning a pair of Junior Olympic titles (2007, 2009). She was named most valuable player of the 18-and-Under division in 2009 and was a two-time All-America honoree.

“I’m excited to begin working with the talented group of student-athletes we have at Omaha and contribute to this program’s growth and success,” Mancuso said. “I appreciate the opportunity to join Coach Shires and her staff, and I’m grateful to be part of the volleyball coaching community in our state.”