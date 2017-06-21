Former Husker Brothers joins Briar Cliff Staff

Briar Cliff Head Coach Dennis Wager has announced that Titus Brothers, a former cornerback at Nebraska, has joined his coaching staff. According to Wagner, Brothers brings a great deal of knowledge to the program as both a collegiate player and coach.

Brothers, who will coach the Cliff’s safeties, comes to Briar Cliff after serving as an assistant to the defensive backs coach during the 2016 season at Texas Lutheran University. Texas Lutheran University is a Division III school in the NCAA and is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Brothers began his coaching career at St. Pius X High School in Houston, Texas. He coached there from 2010-14, serving as the program’s secondary coach. In 2015, Brothers became the head coach of the South Houston Ducks, a semi-pro football team. Brothers also served as the defensive coordinator at Pro-Vision Academy in 2015, which is a charter school in Houston.

Prior to coaching, Brothers played cornerback at Nebraska from 2003 to 2007. Brothers helped the Huskers to three bowl appearances and graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in psychology. After playing for Nebraska, Brothers transferred to Sam Houston State to pursue a master’s degree in counseling. He played one season for the Bearkats and received his master’s degree in 2009.

“I want to personally thank coach Wagner for awarding me this opportunity. I am very proud to be a part of his coaching staff, and I look forward to being a part of this amazing program. I am positive that this will provide me many great personal and professional experiences,” said Brothers. “It is my personal mission to push our student athletes to become better men, both on and off the field, through the game of football. I am elated to be joining the Briar Cliff Chargers!”

Brothers prepped at Judson High School and played a key role in Judson’s 14-1 record and Class 5A (Texas’ largest class) state title in 2002. He intercepted two passes, had 18 pass breakups and recorded more than 30 tackles during Judson’s title run. During his senior year, he scored two touchdowns; one on a fumble return and one on an interception return. The three-year football letterwinner, who also shined on the track, earned second team all-district gridiron honors, senior year.