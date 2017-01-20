Former Hawkeye Named to Iowa Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa graduate Sean Moore has been named the volunteer assistant coach for the Iowa baseball program, UI head coach Rick Heller announced Friday.

Moore replaces Pete Lauritson, who recently accepted a position within the Player Development System with Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians.

“We are excited to have Sean join our coaching staff,” said Heller. “He is an excellent young coach, who has a fantastic understanding of how our program works. Being a former player, it’s great to have Sean back with us as a coach. He will do a great job with our hitters and outfielders.

“We also want to thank Pete Lauritson for his hard work and the excellent job he did with our players. Pete is a special coach and the Cleveland Indians got a good one. We wish him all the best with his new challenge.”

After wrapping up his playing career in 2015, Moore joined the coaching staff at Des Moines Area Community College as the program’s hitting and strength and conditioning coach. The Bears won 30 games during the 2016 season, where they hit .331 as a team with 78 home runs, 126 doubles, and 15 triples.

Moore coached current Hawkeye Jake Adams to first-team All-America honors. Adams hit .360 with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 59 runs scored. He ranked second in the nation in home runs and was in the top 10 in four categories.

The Coralville, Iowa, native has also served as director of baseball operations at Diamond Dreams Sports Academy, where he has continued researching the biomechanical movements of each phase of the swing.

Moore’s collegiate playing career consisted of three stops. He played two seasons at DMACC, where he helped the Bears to an NJCAA World Series berth in 2011 before earning All-Region XI honors in 2012.

He spent the 2013 season at Wichita State before transferring and wrapping up his career as a Hawkeye in 2015. Iowa won 41 games in his lone season and advanced to NCAA Regional play for the first time since 1990.

Moore, a certified hitting instructor, graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in leisure studies in 2015. He is a graduate of Iowa City West High School.