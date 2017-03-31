Five-Run Fourth Leads Creighton Baseball to Win Over Winthrop

Omaha, Neb. — Powered by a five-run fourth inning, the Creighton Baseball squad claimed its seventh win in its last eight as the Bluejays defeated Winthrop 7-1 on Friday, March 31. The win lifted Creighton to 8-12 on the season, while the Eagles dropped to 13-13.

Things started off a bit rocky for the Bluejays as Winthrop loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first. Creighton ace Rollie Lacy settled in to strikeout the Eagles’ cleanup hitter Mitch Spires, then force consecutive groundouts to limit the damage to one run.

Sophomore shortstop Thomas Luevano got Creighton even with one swing in the fourth, leading off the frame with his second home run in as many games. Luevano’s bomb opened the flood gates for the Bluejays. Sophomore Michael Emodi was hit by a pitch, then freshman Jason Allbery reached on a throwing error. One out later freshman Will Robertson gave Creighton a 2-1 lead with an RBI single to right-center. Senior Riley Landuyt continued the surge with an RBI double to left-center, then freshman Parker Upton drove an RBI single to right to make it 4-1. Freshman Clark Brinkman capped the inning with an RBI groundout as Creighton plated five runs on four hits and one error in the inning.

Luevano got things started once more in the fifth, leading off with a single to center. After moving to second on an error, Luevano scampered home on an RBI single from senior Bryce Only , then Robertson ripped an RBI double down the right field line to make it 7-1.

Staked to a six-run lead, Lacy cruised into the eighth inning, limiting Winthrop to one run on eight hits. Lacy did not walk a batter in 7.2 innings of work, striking out seven to earn the win (2-2). Winthrop starter Reece Green fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk in six innings.

The Creighton offense got hits from six different Bluejays, led by a 3-for-4 day from Luevano.

Creighton and Winthrop will continue the three-game series on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm.