Five-Run Fourth Inning Lifts Omaha over Montana

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Omaha softball capitalized on a strong fourth inning in its only game on Friday to catapult the Mavericks to a 7-4 win over Montana. Omaha moves to 1-0 on the year, while the Grizzlies drop to 0-1.

Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (1-0) got the win, holding UM to four runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings of work. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton earned her first save of the season, limiting the Grizzlies to two hits and a walk with one strikeout over the final three innings. Haley Young started for the Grizzlies, going three innings allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Maddy Stensby (0-1) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Michaela Hood pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing two hits and striking out four.

Freshman Emily Klosterman finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Freshman Hailey Bartz joined her with a multihit effort, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Senior Nicole Warren went 2-for-3 with a homerun, two runs scored and two RBI, while juniors Megan May and Kelly Pattison each had a hit and an RBI.

Bethany Olea led Montana by going 3-for-3 with a run scored.

The game was scoreless through the first two innings until Montana got on the board in the top of the third with three runs on two hits and two walks. Delene Colburn led off with a walk, went to second on Olea’s single to center and advanced on a ground out. Following a walk to load the bases, Dani Walker singled to right to drive home Colburn. Then Gabby Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk to score Olea. MaKenna McGill’s ground out scored Alex Wardlow for a 3-0 Montana lead.

Omaha struck back in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs. Klosterman hit a two-out single to left field. Warren followed with her first homer of the year to make it 3-2.

The Grizzlies added a run in the top of the fourth on three hits. Wardlow led off with a single to left, went to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a single by Martinez. Ashlyn Lyons hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Wardlow to score, building a 4-2 lead for Montana.

UM replaced Young with Stensby to start the bottom of the fourth and the Mavericks took advantage. Freshman Emma Dargy worked a one-out walk and moved to second on a bunt from Bartz. Klosterman’s two-out RBI double scored Dargy. Warren drew a walk to load the bases, and the Mavericks tied the game as May hit into a fielder’s choice allowing Bartz to score. Omaha took its first lead of the day when Pattison singled scoring Klosterman and tacked on another run when freshman Vicky Kinney was hit by a pitch forcing in a run. May capped the scoring as Montana’s second pitcher of the afternoon was called for an illegal pitch to extend Omaha’s lead to 7-4.

UNO then finished it off in the top of the seventh inning, as Clanton struck out Madison Saacke to end the game.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 11 with two games. The Mavericks square off against Drake at 8 a.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. game against Wisconsin.