Five Bluejays Recognized as All-BIG EAST Honors Announced

New York, N.Y. — Five different Bluejays were recognized when the All-BIG EAST honors were unveiled on Wednesday, March 1. Sophomore Audrey Faber collected All-BIG EAST First Team honors, while senior Marissa Janning was named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team. Senior Lauren Works collected the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award, while senior Brianna Rollerson earned a share of the Most Improved Award. The final honor went to freshman Jaylyn Agnew , capturing the Freshman of the Year honor.

Faber leads the Bluejays with 13.2 points per game (370 on the season), she has led Creighton in scoring 10 times this season and is also fourth on the squad with 4.4 rebounds per game. Audrey has reached double figures in 20 of the Bluejays’ 28 games, topping 20 points five times. She leads the team with 54 made three-pointers, 121 made field goals and 75 made free throws.

Janning, meanwhile, has been just one step behind averaging 12.0 points per game this season. Marissa leads the team with 129 assists (4.6 apg), is second in rebounding at 5.1 rpg and is second with 64 made free throws. This is the fourth time Janning has been named to a post-season team, earning All-BIG EAST First Team in 2013-14 & 2014-15 as well as All-MVC First Team in 2012-13.

Works provides the energetic spark for Creighton on and off the court, as the senior guard is rarely seen without a smile and is always known to help a fallen opponent off the floor. She averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds in league play. Off the court, Works is a leader in the community, volunteering at the Abide Center, an inner city, non-profit organization designed to improve local neighborhoods of Omaha. Works is the second Bluejay in three years to earn the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award ( Marissa Janning , 2015).

Rollerson made a notable improvement from an injury riddled junior year which included a Jones fracture that limited her to just 2.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 2015-16, compared to this season’s showing of 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The senior racked up five double-doubles in BIG EAST play, fifth most among league players, and provided a commanding defensive presence in the paint as the Bluejays were out rebounded just five times this conference season. Rollerson is the second Creighton player to be tabbed Most Improved (Alexis Akin-Otiko, 2015).

Agnew provided quality depth for Creighton, coming off the bench in all 18 BIG EAST games to average 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals, to go along with a .430 shooting clip. The redshirt-freshman led the Bluejays in scoring twice this season and racked up double-digits in scoring in eight contests, highlighted by a 21-point outing at nationally ranked DePaul in January. Creighton boasted the most experienced roster in the league this season, with Agnew bolstering the lineup to lead the Bluejays to a share of their first BIG EAST regular-season title, their highest seed in BIG EAST Tournament history at No. 2, and their first national ranking since 1992. Agnew is the first BIG EAST Freshman of the Year out of Creighton.

The Bluejays will begin play in the BIG EAST Tournament as the No. 2 seed at 12:00 pm on Sunday, March 5 against the winner of Saturday’s first round matchup between No. 10 Butler and No. 7 Xavier.