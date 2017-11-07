Ferentz Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has been named the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week is awarded to the coach whose program displays three pillars – integrity, leadership, and scholarship – while also achieving success on the field.

Ferentz led Iowa to a 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. The Iowa defense held Ohio State to 24 points and 371 yards in total offense, 22 points below its scoring average and 200 yards below its total offense average. Iowa’s offense gained 487 yards (243 yards rushing, 244 yards passing). Ohio State entered the game allowing opponents just 18.2 points and 302.5 yards total offense.

Sophomore Nate Stanley threw for five touchdowns and 244 yards on his way to earning the Manning Award Star of the Week and Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor by the Rose Bowl Game.

Junior defensive back Josh Jackson tied a school record with three interceptions in the game, earning national defensive Player of the Week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also named the Big Ten Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The 55 points are the most surrendered by an Urban Meyer-coached Buckeye team and are the most points by the Hawkeyes in the all-time series dating back to 1922 (65 meetings). The previous best was 35 points in 1995. Iowa’s 31-point margin of victory is the largest in the all-time series.

Ferentz was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading the Hawkeyes to a 12-0 regular season mark, the most wins ever for a Hawkeye football team.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) travel to sixth-ranked Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).