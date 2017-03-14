Escamilla named GPAC Pitcher of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University’s Torrey Escamilla has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Pitcher of the Week for March 6-12, 2017.

The junior from Fremont, Nebraska earns GPAC Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

Escamilla (6-0) notched his NAIA-leading sixth win in a complete game effort against NCAA DII St. Olaf College on Thursday. He scattered four hits over 7.0 IP with five strikeouts in the victory. The right-hander leads the GPAC with 30 punchouts over 33.0 IP this season.

Midland (18-6) begins conference play on Friday, March 24 at home against Dordt College.