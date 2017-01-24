Erdman Named GPAC Player of the Week

Briar Cliff men’s basketball player Erich Erdman has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Player of the Week after his 41 point performance against No. 4 Northwestern last week, helping his Chargers post a 103-77 blowout victory over the Red Raiders.
Erdman, a 5-11 sophomore from Forest City, Iowa, posted his career-high 41 points in a stellar shooting performance, going 15 of 19 from the field, 7-10 from long range and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. Erdman kept his scoring rampage going last night against Grace with 32 more points to give him 451 this season and a points per game average of 19.6.
Briar Cliff has won three straight game and takes a 17-6 overall record and a 7-4 conference record with them to Yankton, South Dakota on Wednesday night, visiting Mount Marty in an 8 p.m. contest.