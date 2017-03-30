Energy Up as Spring Game Draws Closer

Lincoln – The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours on Thursday afternoon in full pads inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media after practice on what he has been most pleased with about the play of the quarterbacks during the spring.

“I think checking the ball down has been really good,” Langsdorf said. “You saw a third down period today where they’ve got a lot of people in coverage. It’s maybe a three-man rush, and the ball’s getting out of their hands to a back, and we’re running for a first down or at least getting a completion to be able to have a chance to do it, rather than throwing it into coverage or having an interception. I think they’re doing a nice job of utilizing those check-downs. With that, the completion percentage gets higher and the backs catch more balls.”

Langsdorf also mentioned the benefit of practicing in full pads to better help position battle evaluation, as today marked NU’s first practice in full pads since returning from spring break.

“I think that the speed is a little bit better,” Langsdorf said. The collisions are real. The rush is more real. That’s a mandated deal, those shorts. It’s probably good they want to take care of the kids and that’s good. It’s hard to simulate real football in many positions. You can get a lot of fundamental work done on those days and a lot of technique stuff, but then the evaluations have to come with the pads on.”

Langsdorf touched on what development he would like to see from the offense prior to the upcoming spring game.

“I think just a big jump in consistency,” Langsdorf said. “The ups and downs, whether it’s play to play or period to period, whatever we’re working on, we just have to have better consistency. I think the work is really good. I think the energy level is great. We’ve got a lot of good kids that understand, in year three now, what we’re trying to do and have a little bit better understanding of that. I love that part of it. The quarterbacks are really battling. We want somebody to get to separate there, and that’ll come with some more live work. I like where we’re at with this group. I think it is bunch of good kids that like playing and that shows with the energy at practice.”

