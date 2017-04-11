Eight-run 10th caps wild second game as WSC completes sweep at SMSU

Wayne State College a complete game two-hitter from Taner Ledezma in the opener and an eight-run 10th inning to cap a wild second game with a 17-9 win, completing a sweep at Southwest Minnesota State Tuesday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball played at Alumni Field in Marshall, Minnesota. The Wildcats improve to 15-17 and 10-10 in league play with the wins while SMSU drops to 8-20 and 3-15 in the NSIC.

The opener saw senior Taner Ledezma fire a complete game two-hitter while junior David Janes went 3 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to 17 games as the Wildcats posted a 4-1 win over the Mustangs.

WSC produced three runs in the second on three hits and two SMSU errors to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomore third baseman Kyle Thompson singled and scored on a Mustang throwing error. Jackson Petersen’s single brought home Bryce Bisenius (walk) with the second run of the inning while David Janes (bunt single) scored on a failed pickoff attempt and second throwing error by SMSU in the inning.

Southwest Minnesota State scored its lone run of the game in the second inning to make the score 3-1.

The Wildcats added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Bisenius singled with pinch-runner Peyton Barnes scoring on a Tandon Dorn sacrifice fly to close out the scoring.

Wayne State had eight hits in the game to just two for SMSU. Janes led the ‘Cats at the plate with three singles, going 3 for 3 with one run scored to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Bodie Cooper doubled while Aaron Krier, Thompson, Bisenius and Petersen each adding a single.

Ledezma improved to 3-2 on the season with his complete game gem. The lefthander faced just two batters over the minimum, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.

The second game saw the Wildcats erupt for eight runs in the top of the 10th inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Tandon Dorn, as Wayne State completed the sweep with a wild 17-9 victory in 10 innings. .

Down 4-0 entering the fifth inning, WSC tied the score with two swings of the bat as Jackson Petersen belted a three-run homer to centerfield followed by a solo blast from Cody Jenkins to tie the score at 4-4.

SMSU regained the lead with one run in the bottom of the fifth at 5-4, but WSC came right back with a four-run seventh to take the lead for good at 8-5. The ‘Cats had five hits in the inning with key hits coming on RBI singles from Bodie Cooper and Bryce Bisenius.

The Mustangs used a solo homer to lead off the seventh to trim the WSC lead to 8-6. The ‘Cats added an insurance run in the ninth for a 9-6 lead when pinch runner Mitch Gullikson (Bodie Cooper walk) scored on an SMSU error on a failed pickoff attempt.

But SMSU rallied in the bottom of the ninth with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the ninth on three different Wildcat relievers to even the score at 9-9 after the Mustangs had the potential game-winning run thrown out at home trying to score on a wild pitch.

WSC then took advantage of four walks and a hit batter by SMSU relievers with Tandon Dorn belting a grand slam homer to highlight an eight-run 10th inning that gave the Wildcats a wild 17-9 win in 10 innings. Other key hits in the extra inning were an RBI double from Aaron Krier and RBI single from Tanner Simons.

The Wildcats had 18 hits in the win, three more than the Mustangs. Jackson Petersen was 4 for 6 with a three-run homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Krier ended 3 for 6 with a double and two runs scored. Dorn was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and four RBI while Simons, Cody Jenkins and Bodie Cooper each added two hits in the win along with David Janes, going 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to 18 games in a row.

Bobby St. Pierre (4-2), the fifth of six Wildcat pitchers, was credited with the win. He worked 2/3 innings and gave up one hit. Spencer Johnson worked the 10th innings and had one walk with one strikeout. Tegan Nissen started the game and worked 2 1/3 innings. Keenan Breen pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief while Kyle Kennebeck and Joey Lenihan also worked in relief for WSC.

Wayne State will be at home this weekend, facing Bemidji State in a four-game NSIC series with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday at noon and Saturday at noon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.