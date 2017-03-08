Early Runs Prove Costly For Creighton Against UNLV

The Creighton softball team allowed four runs during the first two innings and fell 4-0 against UNLV on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Bluejays are now 6-13, while the Rebels improved to 13-7.

UNLV scored two runs with two outs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Alyssa Navarro’s single to right field drove in two runs. Creighton ended the inning by throwing out Navarro trying to take second on Ashley Cantu ‘s attempt to throw out the second run at the plate.

The Rebels added to their lead with two more runs during the home half of the second. UNLV scored one on an error and another via an RBI single to left field.

Creighton threatened in the top of the third, but Rebel pitcher Morgan Ettinger escaped her first jam without allowing a run.

Jordyn Sturgeon led off the inning with a single through the middle and became the first Bluejay base runner. Kristin Fry — who came in to run for Sturgeon — advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball.

Following a strikeout, pinch-hitter Mikaela Pechar walked to put runners on the corners with only one out. Next, Creighton lead-off hitter Tash Coffiel hit the ball sharply to the UNLV third baseman who fired home to record the second out when the Rebels’ catcher tagged Fry as she slid towards the plate.

Ettinger ended the inning herself by inducing a fielder’s choice back to the circle.

The Rebels put two runners on base in the third with only one out, but Bryana Clark forced a ground out and foul out to end the frame.

After allowing four runs and seven hits through the first three innings, Clark retired the final 11 UNLV hitters she faced during her complete-game effort on Tuesday.

The Bluejays put a runner at second base during the fourth and fifth innings, but Ettinger did not allow either runner to get any closer to home.

Ettinger tossed a five-hit shutout while striking out five and walking two during her sixth complete game during 2017.

Clark needed only 82 pitches (55 strikes) to work through six innings. The junior walked one and recorded three strikeouts while allowing two earned runs.